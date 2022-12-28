Sheary scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Rangers.

Darcy Kuemper didn't need much offensive support for the Capitals, but Sheary supplied plenty anyway, helping to set up Erik Gustafsson late in the second period before blocking a shot with his skate late in the third and calmly flipping it the length of the ice for an empty-netter. Sheary has back-to-back two-point performances sandwiched around the holiday break, continuing a strong December that's seen him pile up four goals and 12 points in 13 games.