Anderson was sent to the taxi squad Monday, per CBS Sports.
Should Ilya Samsonov be ready to return to action Tuesday versus the Penguins, Anderson will likely remain on the taxi squad going forward. If Samsonov needs more time to get up to speed, expect Anderson to be promoted again to back up Vitek Vanecek.
