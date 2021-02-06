Anderson was assigned to Washington's taxi squad Friday, per CBS.
Anderson was replaced by fellow netminder Zach Fucale on the active roster, but it wouldn't be surprising to see that duo trade places once again ahead of Sunday's game versus Philadelphia.
