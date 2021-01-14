Anderson cleared waivers and will be assigned to the Capitals taxi squad, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.
Anderson inked a one-year deal with Washington on Wednesday and will backup Ilya Samsonov and Vitek Vanecek on the main roster. The 39-year-old is a non-factor for fantasy purposes until he can secure regular playing time.
