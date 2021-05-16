Anderson made 21 saves on 22 shots in relief of Vitek Vanecek (lower body) in a 3-2 overtime win over the Bruins in Saturday's Game 1.

Anderson entered the game at 13:10 of the first period after Vanecek was hurt on the Bruins' first goal. The 39-year-old Anderson performed admirably -- the only goal he surrendered with a Nick Ritchie power-play tally in the second period. Anderson made four appearances in the regular season, posting a .915 save percentage with six goals allowed on 71 shots. With Vanecek and Ilya Samsonov, who was activated from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol earlier Saturday, both questionable ahead of Monday's Game 2, Anderson could be in line for at least one start.