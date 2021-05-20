Anderson (undisclosed) is expected to be available for Game 4 versus the Bruins on Friday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Head coach Peter Laviolette seemed more concerned with the status of Vitek Vanecek (lower body) than that of Anderson, who didn't dress Wednesday. While Anderson is considered healthy for Friday, Ilya Samsonov still seems like the more likely option to get the start. Anderson will likely return to a backup role, bumping Pheonix Copley out of the equation again.