Anderson turned aside 44 of 48 shots Monday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins in Game 2.

Anderson, who was making his first playoff start since the 2016-17 season, got caught being too aggressive on Jake DeBrusk's goal that opened the scoring 5:05 into the game, and he was overpowered by a Patrice Bergeron wrister from the slot just over four minutes later. But Anderson settled in nicely the rest of the way and actually led 3-2 in the final frame before Taylor Hall stuffed home a loose puck with just under three minutes left in regulation. The 39-year-old Anderson would be back between the pipes for Game 3 on Wednesday if both Ilya Samsonov (COVID-19 protocol) and Vitek Vanecek (lower body) remain sidelined.