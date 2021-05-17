Anderson was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating that he'll patrol the home crease in Monday's Game 2 against the Bruins, Samantha Pell of the Washington Post reports.

Anderson turned aside 21 of 22 shots in relief of Vitek Vanecek (lower body) to secure a 3-2 overtime victory in Game 1. Vanecek is labeled as day-to-day while Ilya Samsonov's still getting up to speed after coming off the COVID-19 list, leaving Anderson as the top option in the Capitals' net for the time being. This could end up being Anderson's lone start of the postseason if one of the alternatives heals up, as the 39-year-old goalie started just two games throughout the regular season.