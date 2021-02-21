Anderson stopped 23 shots in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Devils.

The veteran netminder found himself in a 2-0 hole early in the second period before the Caps offense, and particularly the team's power play, got rolling, but Anderson came up with some big saves down the stretch to secure his first victory of the season. It's still not clear when Ilya Samsonov will be ready to assume regular duties again, either in a timeshare with Vitek Vanecek or as the No. 1, so with Washington facing another back-to-back set against New Jersey at the end of February, Anderson could get another start before the month is out.