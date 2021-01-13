Anderson signed a one-year, $700,000 deal with the Capitals on Wednesday, Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site reports.

Anderson was subsequently placed on waivers, as required before he can be placed on the taxi squad before Thursday's opener against the Sabres. The 39-year-old will provide a wealth of experience for the Capitals' young tandem of Ilya Samsonov and Vitek Vanecek, but is not expected to garner enough of a workload to merit fantasy consideration for the time being.