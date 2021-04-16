Anderson came off the bench in the second period and stopped all eight shots he faced in a 5-2 loss to Buffalo on Thursday.

Anderson, who was promoted to the active roster earlier in the day, relieved Vitek Vanecek at 13:23 of the second period with the Capitals trailing 4-2 and held the Sabres off the board. Buffalo's lone remaining goal came on an empty-netter in the final minute of regulation. Anderson was making just his third appearance of the season, and his first since Feb. 21. The 39-year-old owns an .853 save percentage in those three outings.