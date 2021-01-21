The Capitals promoted Anderson from their taxi squad to their active roster Thursday.
Ilya Samsonov was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Wednesday, so Anderson will be on hand as an insurance policy for Friday's matchup with the Sabres. If Samsonov is unavailable, Anderson will likely serve as Vitek Vanecek's backup against Buffalo.
