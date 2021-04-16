Anderson was designated for the taxi squad Friday.

Anderson made eight saves in relief of Vitek Vanecek during Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Sabres after being called up to the active roster in place of the injured Ilya Samsonov (upper body), but the 39-year-old is returning to his usual spot on the taxi squad. The 73rd overall selection for the Blackhawks in the 2001 NHL Entry Draft has managed a 2.80 GAA and .881 save percentage behind a 1-1-0 record in three games with the Capitals this season.