Anderson will be promoted to the active roster and serve as Vitek Vanecek's backup for Tuesday's game versus Pittsburgh, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Ilya Samsonov is expected to be ready to return to NHL action in the near future, so Craig Anderson could find himself on Washington's taxi squad on a more permanent basis soon. The veteran netminder has gone 1-1-0 while posting a 3.61 GAA and a .853 save percentage through two appearances this season.