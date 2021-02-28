Anderson was designated for the taxi squad Sunday.
Ilya Samsonov was promoted to the active roster in a corresponding move. The 39-year-old Anderson will continue practicing and traveling with the team while Samsonov and Vitek Vanecek divvy up the starting duties.
