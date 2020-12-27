Anderson signed a professional tryout agreement with the Capitals on Sunday.

Henrik Lundqvist (heart) was originally signed to provide experienced depth behind presumptive starter Ilya Samsonov, but with the former out for the year due to a cardiac issue, Anderson will fill the void. The 39-year-old tallied an 11-17-2 record behind a 3.25 GAA and .902 save percentage in 34 games with the Senators during the 2019-20 season and is expected to contend with Vitek Vanecek for the backup position behind Samsonov when training camp gets underway.