Anderson (undisclosed) won't be in uniform for Wednesday's game against Boston, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Anderson will get the night off due to what the team specified as "body maintenance." The 39-year-old filled in admirablly for Vitek Vanecek (lower body) after he was injured in Game 1, stopping 65 of 70 shots in the past two games. With Anderson sidelined, Ilya Samsonov (undisclosed) will start, and Pheonix Copley will handle backup duties for Game 3.