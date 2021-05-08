Anderson will get the start at home Saturday against the Flyers, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Anderson backed up Vitek Vanecek during Friday's 4-2 loss to the Flyers --filling the void while Ilya Samsonov (COVID-19 protocols) remains sidelined -- and will get his first start since Feb. 21 in Washington's penultimate game of the season. The 39-year-old has posted a 2.80 GAA and .881 save percentage behind a 1-1-0 record in three starts this season.