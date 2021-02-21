Anderson will draw the home start for Sunday's matchup with New Jersey.

The 39-year-old has been filling as the backup behind Vitek Vanecek as Ilya Samsonov continues his conditioning stint in the AHL, but Anderson will get his first start of the season. Anderson has just one appearance this year, as he has a 0-1-0 record, while stopping just six of eight shots he's faced. The veteran will draw a solid matchup against a Devils offense that ranks 20th in the league in goals per contest this campaign (2.75).