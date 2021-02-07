Anderson stopped six of eight shots Sunday after replacing Vitek Vanecek late in the second period of Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Flyers.

Philly's final goal was scored into an empty net, and Anderson got stuck with the loss after Nicklas Backstrom tied the game at 4-4 soon after the netminder entered the game. It was the 39-year-old's first action of the season, and Anderson didn't do much to suggest he can help take some of the load off Vanecek's shoulders while Ilya Samsonov (COVID-19) remains sidelined.