Smith was acquired by Washington from Boston on Thursday along with a 2023 first-round pick, a 2025 second-round selection and a 2024 fourth-round pick in exchange for Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway.

Smith has four goals and 10 points in 42 contests while averaging 10:15 of ice time with Boston this season. A fresh start might do him some good, though the 33-year-old will likely serve in a bottom-six role with the Capitals just as he did in Boston. Smith is in the final season of a three-year, $9.3 million contract and can become an unrestricted free agent this summer.