Smith tallied a goal and added an assist in Monday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Smith set up Rasmus Sandin's tally 1:03 into the first period before scoring a goal later in the frame, ripping a loose puck past Ilya Sorokin from the slot. The 33-year-old Smith had just one point in his last 15 contests before Monday's two-point effort. He's tallied four goals and five points through 20 games with the Capitals and 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in 62 outings between Washington and Boston this season.