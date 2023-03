Smith registered two goals and a plus-3 rating during Saturday's 8-3 win over the Sharks.

Smith now has his first points since his arrival with the Capitals as part of the trade that sent Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway to the Bruins. The 33-year-old pending unrestricted free agent has six goals and 12 points in 44 games between the Bruins and Capitals this season.