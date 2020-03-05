Riat signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Capitals on Thursday.

Riat has spent the last two seasons with EHC Biel-Bienne of the Swiss NLA league, notching 22 goals and 47 points in 84 games. The 2016 fourth-round pick will attend Washington's training camp for a second straight year ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, but he'll likely spend the entirety of the season with AHL Hershey.