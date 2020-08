Riat was loaned by the Capitals to Geneve-Servette HC (NLA) for the start of the 2020-21 campaign.

Riat is expected to return to the Capitals once NHL training camps kick-off ahead of the 2020-21 NHL season. In 36 games for Biel HC last year, the 23-year-old winger notched 11 goals and 11 helpers. Once he heads back to Washington, Riat figures to compete for a spot on the 23-man roster.