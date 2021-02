Carr was promoted from the taxi squad and is expected to play in Sunday's game versus the Flyers, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Carr is in line to play his third NHL game this season due to a slew of injuries among Capitals' forwards. The 29-year-old has recorded an assist, four blocked shots and three shots on net over two games this year, averaging 10:25 of ice time per contest.