Carr signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Capitals on Sunday.

After playing 11 games with the Predators last season, Carr landed with his third team in three years. The Caps will pay him $700,000 in the NHL and $415,000 in the AHL, one of the highest numbers a player can get on a two-way deal. The 28-year-old will serve as dependable depth, but he'll likely report to AHL Hershey following training camp.