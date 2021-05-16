Sprong collected an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Bruins in Game 1.

Sprong helped out on Tom Wilson's tally in the first period. Their line with T.J. Oshie accounted for two goals and five points in the contest. Sprong was solid to end the season with six goals in his last eight games, although that's an unsustainable scoring pace for the 24-year-old winger. He posted 20 points, 74 shots on net and a plus-7 rating in 42 regular-season appearances.