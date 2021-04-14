Sprong tallied an assist and two shots during Tuesday's 6-1 victory over the Flyers.

Sprong has posted assists in consecutive games, giving him seven goals and 14 points in 31 games. The 24-year-old is thriving with the Capitals with a career-high plus-8 rating and 16.7% shooting rate despite averaging just 11:04 of ice time. Sprong's solid play was a contributing factor in Washington's decision to move Richard Panik at the trade deadline and, having done so, it's likely that the 46th overall selection from the 2015 NHL Entry Draft has secured a regular role on the third line for the foreseeable future.