Sprong registered a goal on three shots and added an assist in an 8-4 loss to the Islanders on Thursday.

Lars Eller won an offensive-zone faceoff back to Sprong late in the first period, and Sprong got a wrist shot through New York netminder Semyon Varlamov to draw Washington to within 3-2. The goal was Sprong's first since March 15, halting his seven-game dry spell. Sprong has seven goals -- halfway to his career high -- and five assists in 25 games this season.