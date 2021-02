Sprong scored a goal on his lone shot and produced two hits in Monday's 5-3 loss to Boston.

Sprong gave the Capitals a 2-0 lead in the first period, weaving through a pair of Boston defenders before beating Jaroslav Halak from the right faceoff circle. It was the second goal in the past four games for the 23-year-old, who made the most of his 5:14 of ice time.