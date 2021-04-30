Sprong scored a goal on three shots and dished out a pair of hits Thursday in a 5-4 overtime loss to Pittsburgh.

Sprong picked up his fourth goal in the last three games when he parked himself in front and deflected a Justin Schultz shot to give the Capitals a 3-2 lead late in the second period. The 24-year-old has accounted for 11 goals and 18 points in 37 games this season and might be worth streaming in the fantasy playoffs while he's carrying a hot stick.