Capitals' Daniel Sprong: Moves to Washington
The Capitals acquired Daniel Sprong from the Ducks for Christian Djoos.
The hockey trade will add depth to the Capitals' forward corps. The 22-year-old Sprong showed flashes at the NHL level when he produced 14 goals over 47 games with the Ducks last year, but he's spent a bulk of his time with AHL San Diego this season, generating 27 points over 39 games. Sprong is expected to report to AHL Hershey.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.