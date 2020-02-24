The Capitals acquired Daniel Sprong from the Ducks for Christian Djoos.

The hockey trade will add depth to the Capitals' forward corps. The 22-year-old Sprong showed flashes at the NHL level when he produced 14 goals over 47 games with the Ducks last year, but he's spent a bulk of his time with AHL San Diego this season, generating 27 points over 39 games. Sprong is expected to report to AHL Hershey.