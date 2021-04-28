Sprong scored the game's only goal and added two PIM with two hits in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Islanders.

Sprong walked out from the corner and sniped a top-corner shot past New York netminder Ilya Sorokin to open the scoring just 1:29 into the game. It was the third goal in the last two games for Sprong, who has scored 10 times in just 36 games in his first season as a Capital. It took him 63 games to score a career-high 14 goals in 2018-19 with Pittsburgh and Anaheim.