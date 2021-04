Sprong scored twice Saturday in a 6-3 victory over the Islanders.

Sprong snapped a nine-game goal drought with the snipes, one of which stood as the winner. The winger has always had good hands, but opportunity hasn't really knocked for him. But Sprong really clicked with star Evgeny Kuznetsov on Saturday night. Keep an eye on this combination -- if the chemistry has ignited, you need to target Sprong.