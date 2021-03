Sprong tallied an assist and a plus-3 rating during Thursday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.

Sprong has two goals and three points in his last five games and is stepping up to fill the void left by the absence of Tom Wilson (suspension). The 23-year-old winger is likely bound for a reserve role once Washington has its full accompaniment of wingers again, but he's certainly been an impactful depth player with four goals and six points in 15 games despite averaging just 9:51 of ice time.