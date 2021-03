Sprong dished out two assists in Thursday's 4-3 win over New Jersey.

Sprong assisted on each of Washington's first two goals, helping Dmitry Orlov tie the game at one apiece in the first period before drawing the lone helper on Alex Ovechkin's second-period snipe. This was the first multi-point performance of the season for Sprong, who has been relegated back to the bottom six since Tom Wilson returned from his suspension last week.