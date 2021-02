Sprong registered a goal while logging 10:07 of ice time during Saturday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

Sprong was given a sweater for the first time since Feb. 7 after Evgeny Kuznetsov (undisclosed) was scratched just before puck drop. With three goals and four points in 11 games -- despite averaging a modest 9:06 of ice time -- the 23-year-old winger is proving to be a valuable depth addition for the Capitals but is less attractive as a fantasy option due to the lack of consistent playing time.