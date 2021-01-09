Sprong skated alongside Lars Eller and Richard Panik on the third line during Saturday's practice, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Sprong replaced Connor Sheary on the third unit as head coach Peter Laviolette continues to sort out lineups in advance of Jan. 14's opener against the Sabres. With just two points in eight games with the Ducks during the 2019-20 season, Sprong is expected to serve as a depth option and the lack of reliable playing time limits any fantasy upside for the time being.