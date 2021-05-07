Sprong (illness) will return to the lineup for Friday's game versus Philadelphia, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Sprong was on fire prior to missing Wednesday's win over the Rangers with an illness, racking up five goals through his last five games. He's expected to return to a prominent role Friday, skating on the Capitals' first line and second power-play unit against the Flyers.
