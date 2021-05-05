Sprong (illness) won't be in the lineup for Wednesday's matchup with the Rangers.

The team announced that the illness is not COVID-19-related, and that Sprong is listed as day-to-day. The 24-year-old has had a strong season, racking up 12 goals and 19 points across 39 games to this point. With Sprong sidelined, look for Daniel Carr to replace him in the lineup Thursday.

