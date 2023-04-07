Kuemper made 26 saves in a 6-2 loss to Montreal on Thursday. He allowed five goals.

Kuemper's teammates fell asleep in the second period and left the netminder completely alone. The Habs scored back-to-back shorthanded goals in a 4:10 span early in that frame, and they scored four total in the frame. Perhaps Kuemper's teammates were reflecting on this day in history when the Caps won the 2004 NHL Draft Lottery, later selecting Alex Ovechkin, rather than paying attention to the game.