Kuemper stopped 21 of 23 shots in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Sharks.

Kuemper wasn't able to capitalize on a matchup with the only offense in the league weaker than the one he plays behind. The 33-year-old has allowed five goals on 50 shots over two games since returning from an undisclosed injury. He's now at a 4-4-2 record with a 2.95 GAA and an .894 save percentage through 10 contests. If Kuemper can't right the ship soon, Charlie Lindgren could carve out a larger share of the starts in goal. Both of them will likely start within the next two games, as the Capitals visit the Kings on Wednesday and the Ducks on Thursday in a back-to-back set.