Kuemper stopped 17 of 18 shots in a 5-1 victory over the Islanders on Saturday.

Kuemper was beaten by Pierre Engvall early in the first period to put the Islanders up 1-0, but the 32-year-old goaltender was flawless after that. Kuemper improved to 20-20-5 with a 2.69 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 46 contests this season. He's 3-1-1 and has allowed just 11 goals over his last five outings.