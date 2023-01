Kuemper stopped 38 shots in Sunday's 1-0 victory over the Blue Jackets.

Kuemper was dominant Sunday, making 38 saves to earn a consecutive win over Columbus and his fourth shutout of the season. The 32-year-old netminder has been excellent of late, going 4-0-2 with a .934 save percentage in his last six starts. Kuemper improves to 12-9-4 with a .920 save percentage on the year.