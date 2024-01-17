Kuemper turned aside all 24 shots he faced in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Anaheim.

It's the first shutout of the season for Kuemper, and the first time he's allowed less than three goals in a start since Dec. 20. With Charlie Lindgren healthy, Kuemper has fallen to the No. 2 spot on the Capitals' depth chart in net, but if he can string together a few good outings in a row, he could push his way into a timeshare. Kuemper's 3.13 GAA and .895 save percentage on the season are far from encouraging, however.