Kuemper made 32 saves in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Rangers.

He out-dueled Igor Shesterkin in emphatic fashion, continuing his career-long dominance of the Rangers that has seen Kuemper go 7-1-0 in eight starts against them. He's been sharp in two outings since returning from an upper-body injury, winning both while allowing two goals total, and the veteran netminder should resume his No. 1 duties for Washington now that he's healthy despite the strong play of Charlie Lindgren while he was sidelined.