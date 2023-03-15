Kuemper turned aside 31 of 35 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers.

New York's final goal was scored into an empty net. The Capitals simply got overwhelmed in the first period, falling behind 3-1 as Kuemper faced 19 shots, and they were never able to recover. The veteran netminder has just one win in his last four starts, and since the All-Star break Kuemper is 5-7-1 with a 3.06 GAA and .904 save percentage as Washington struggles to stay in the wild-card picture.