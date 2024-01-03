Kuemper stopped 32 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Penguins.

The Capitals looked like they'd run away with the game in the first period, jumping out to a 4-0 lead, but the Pens clawed their way back and Kuemper needed to be sharp in the third, turning aside all 13 shots he faced as Pittsburgh fought for an equalizer. It was a solid bounce-back performance from the 33-year-old netminder after he's lost two straight starts and coughed up five goals in each. On the season, Kuemper is 9-8-2 with a disappointing 3.15 GAA and .893 save percentage, but if Charlie Lindgren (upper body) ends up being sidelined for a significant length of time, he could see a heavy workload.