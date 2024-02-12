Kuemper stopped 26 of 29 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Kuemper can't be blamed too much for the defeat -- the second goal was a brilliant backhander from Nils Hoglander and the game-winner came on a Capitals turnover that J.T. Miller converted. It's still a four-game winless stretch for Kuemper, who is 0-2-1 with 13 goals allowed in that span. The 33-year-old dropped to 11-12-3 with a 3.17 GAA and an .894 save percentage through 27 outings. It appears Kuemper and Charlie Lindgren are alternating starts coming out of the All-Star break, though neither is appealing in weekly formats with the Capitals scheduled for just two games in the next seven days.